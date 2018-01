One person is in custody after a stabbing in a Greenspoint Mall parking lot, police say. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - One person is in custody after a stabbing in a Greenspoint Mall parking lot, police say.

Houston Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon at 208 Greens Road.

The number of victims and their conditions are unknown at this time. Police say a suspect has been detained.

