Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in N. Houston

HOUSTON- A deputy returned fire on a man after he shot at him in a parking lot early Sunday morning in north Houston, investigators said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the parking lot outside the Ostioneria Michoacan Restaurant and Bar on Barren Springs Drive near the North Freeway.

Investigators said a man had an argument inside the restaurant and went outside to get a gun from his truck. He started shooting the gun in the air.

Two deputies who worked as security for the restaurant heard the shots and confronted him. Investigators said the man then pointed his gun at the deputies and shot one time.

One of the deputies pulled his gun and started shooting at the suspect who took off in his pickup truck on the feeder. Deputies managed to arrest the suspect at a nearby intersection.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, but he wasn't involved in the incident and was released. There were no injuries.

HCSO said the suspect faces a charge for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

