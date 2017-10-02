KHOU
Close

Suspect in 1986 cold case denied parole

Grace White, KHOU 8:55 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- Parole is denied for a prime suspect in a cold case KHOU featured earlier this year.

Gerald Zwarst is behind bars for the 1986 kidnapping of Shelley Sikes, a 19-year-old from Galveston County.

Related: Missing Pieces | A killer's secret

Because her body was never found, prosecutors never charged Zwarst with murder.

The other suspect, John King, died in prison in 2015.

Zwarst won't be up for review for another 5 years.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories