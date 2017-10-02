Suspect in 1986 cold case denied parole

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- Parole is denied for a prime suspect in a cold case KHOU featured earlier this year.

Gerald Zwarst is behind bars for the 1986 kidnapping of Shelley Sikes, a 19-year-old from Galveston County.

Because her body was never found, prosecutors never charged Zwarst with murder.

The other suspect, John King, died in prison in 2015.

Zwarst won't be up for review for another 5 years.

