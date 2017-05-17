Suspect fatally shot during home invasion near Tomball

Deputies confirm a homeowner fatally shot a home invasion suspect near Tomball early Thursday. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies confirm a homeowner fatally shot a home invasion suspect near Tomball early Thursday.

Around 2 a.m. a 911 call came in from the 19200 block of Juergen Road in northwest Harris County.

The homeowner was detained for questioning as the suspect was placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. The home invasion suspect later died, according to deputies at the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV