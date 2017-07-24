Suspect charged with murder in 2009 fatal shooting of teen

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Avilio Martinez in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Juan Rojas Jr. is accused of shooting and killing the teen in 2009 at the Napoleon Square Apartments located in the 6100 block of Renwick Drive.

Police said Rojas shot him "multiple times," and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rojas was arrested and charged with murder in 2010, but the case was dismissed in 2011 due to a lack of evidence.

Rojas confessed to his role in the shooting on July 18, 2017 to investigators.

He is incarcerated at the Texas Department of Correction (TDC) Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas.

