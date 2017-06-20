Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting of 10-month-old boy

Jared Balogun

HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old in Southwest Houston.

Jared Alexander Balogun, 24, has been charged with capital murder.

Police say 10-month-old Messiah Marshall was shot on June 14 while he was in the parking lot at the Nob Hill Apartments off North Braeswood, learning to walk with his dad.





Messiah Marshall.

During a press conference Tuesday evening, HPD says that Balogun was arrested after he was positively identified by Messiah's father. However, police say they are still looking for two more suspects.

Balogun was arrested on an unrelated aggravated assault charge and police say he admitted to his role in the shooting during an interview with detectives.

Police said the suspects may have been shooting at Messiah and his dad as retaliation for a previous argument they had with the baby's father.

