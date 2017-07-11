Suspect arrested in Hedwig Village murder

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman crashes car into patio at Pappas Bar-B-Q
-
Razor blades found in Huntsville playgrounds
-
Life on the oil rig: Training for good paying jobs
-
Road rage suspect charged with deadly conduct
-
More than a dozen dead after military plane crashes into Mississippi field
-
Conroe PD releases dash cam video of July 4 incident
-
That old house next to Minute Maid Park
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
HPD releases sketch of female suspect wanted in fatal shooting
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Arrest made in murder of 79-year-old womanJul 11, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Utility blade found attached to Huntsville shopping cartJul 11, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Texas girl dies while using smartphone in bathtubJul 11, 2017, 8:45 a.m.