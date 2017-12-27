Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in NW Houston

Police say a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in northwest Houston. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police say a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Tangiers Street near Triway. Police say the person who called 911 say the altercation occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

According to authorities, one person is dead, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

