Suspect arrested, accused of stealing packages in the Heights

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 1 deputies arrested a man accused of stealing packages off porches in the Heights.

A few weeks ago, surveillance video caught someone snatching an Amazon package. On Monday, deputies got a call about a suspicious person in the same area and found Frank Chavez, who looks like the very same man caught on camera.

Chavez has been charged with theft.

