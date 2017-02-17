Suspect accused of breaking into officer's car, stealing Taser

Nicholas Arthur.

LA PORTE, Texas - A suspect has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Deer Park police officer's car and stealing his police-issued Taser.

Nicholas Arthur, 18, has been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to the La Porte Police Department, Arthur was able to allegedly break into the car in the 400 block of South Nugent due to a defective locking mechanism.

LPPD says that Arthur was interviewed and admitted to the crime. Detectives were able to recover the stolen Taser and returned it to the officer.

