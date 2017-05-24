Surveillance video shows child stealing packages from homes

The suspect's vehicle can be seen in home surveillance footage. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON – Disturbing home surveillance footage shows a child getting out of a vehicle and stealing packages from homes in Houston.

The homeowners say the child and other thieves are ignoring both surveillance cameras and gates near Emancipation Park in Third Ward.

“For the past few weeks, it feels like every package we have delivered has not made it,” said Dr. Melissa Goldberg, who had packages stolen.

Neighbors showed KHOU 11 News Houston Police reports and photos of a suspect’s car that is circulating on the community’s Nextdoor App.

Keith and Rosemary Edmonds had two deliveries recently stolen.

“I felt a lot of anger,” said Rosemary.

However, it is whom cameras caught that troubles her neighbors most.

“I just felt shock (when I saw it),” said Dr. Goldberg, a married psychologist for families and children. “It was a very young child who was being enlisted to take these packages.”

The surveillance video allows only a glimpse of the child’s head. The boy took Dr. Goldberg’s deliveries: $40 worth of gardening tools. She, however, worries more about other values.

“What sort of lessons this is teaching this kid,” Dr. Goldberg said. “I guess I hope this child gets some help or some extra support perhaps even counseling.”

Police have to find him first. Until then, some wonder what is next. Twice, Keith Edmonds caught teens trying to break into his home, he said.

“(I) feel bad for the kid that he’s actually being taught to do that, but (I’m) also scared of what else they’re going to tell those kids to do,” Edmonds said.

Anyone with information about the car or child involved should call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

