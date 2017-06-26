Sugar Land police release video of suspects using credit cards taken in robbery

Sugar Land police are looking two people who used stolen credit cards at stores in Houston and Stafford. (Photo: SLPD)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police hope someone in the public can help identify a man and woman caught on video allegedly using credit cards that were taken during a robbery.

According to SLPD, the cards were stolen on June 15 when a woman said she parked behind a shopping center near Highway 6 and Highway 59. As she opened a rear car door to retrieve her purse, a man took it at gunpoint and drove away in her car.

The victim described the gunman as a thin Hispanic man in his 20s with short hair. He was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighed 100 pounds and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

One of the stolen credit cards was later used at Walgreens, 5200 Westheimer Road in Houston, and Walmart, 11210 West Airport Blvd in Stafford. Police reviewed surveillance video at the stores and saw a man and a woman using the stolen card.

Anyone with information should call SLPD at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

