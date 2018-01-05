Sugar Land police looking for Sprint store thieves

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Police say two men are wanted after they were allegedly caught on video stealing from a Sprint store.

The crime happened in the 1800 block of Highway 6 on Dec. 10, 2017.

An employee told officers he heard a loud noise and saw two men running from the store. Three iPhones with a combined value of about $2,500 were missing. The phones had been secured to a display table with security cables.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KHOU-TV