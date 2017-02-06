Sugar Land PD search for two bank robbery suspects

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Police are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Sugar Land.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, two men entered an East West Bank with handguns around 2:20 p.m. The bank is located at 15144 Southwest Freeway.

One of the suspects stayed in the lobby. The other suspect jumped over a counter and pointed his gun at an employee demanding money.

The two men left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.

Police said they were driving an older blue hatchback-style car.

The suspects have been described as 5'5" to 5'9" tall. The suspect in the lobby wore a mask, blue cap, a gray hoodie with writing, blue jeans and black shoes. The other suspect wore a mask, baseball cap, a blue and white plaid shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

If you know any information about the suspect or the incident, please call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477.

