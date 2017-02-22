Subway employee shot, killed during robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A Subway employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery in southeast Houston Wednesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

The department alerted the public with a post on Twitter about the incident.

The restaurant is located in the 3900 block of Broadway Street. Police are looking for two suspects involved.

There is no word on descriptions of the suspects.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Homicide is investigating @ 3900 Broadway where two robbery suspects shot & killed a Subway employee #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)