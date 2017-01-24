Substitute teacher accused of selling meth

CONROE, Texas- A substitute teacher who worked in the Conroe Independent School District has been accused of selling methamphetamine.
According to the Panorama Village Police Department, police served a search warrant at the home of 50-year-old Karen Wilhite on Monday.
During the search, police recovered 4 grams of methamphetamines and meth paraphernalia. Authorities said they found scales, syringes and other drug-related paraphernalia.
She has been charged with possession with intent to distribute. Wilhite is out on a $3,000 bond.
The Conroe Independent School District said after being made aware of the arrest, she is no longer employed by the district.
