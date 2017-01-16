4 injured in shooting at MLK block party in SE Houston

HOUSTON- Four people were injured in a street shooting that took place during a block party in southeast Houston on Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 8600 block of MLK Boulevard where a block party was taking place.

Police said shots were heard, and the crowd started to disperse. They found a woman, man and 13-year-old girl injured at the scene.

Police said another female victim fled the scene, seeking help at a nearby home.

All of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals; they are expected to survive.

The block party wasn't an official event, but something that takes place annually in the community. Police said there hadn't been any problems like this before.

HPD doesn't believe the victims were targeted and have no suspect at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call (713) 521-4600.

(© 2017 KHOU)