Store manager wrestles gun from would-be robber in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A store manager avoided an attempted robbery Thursday after he wrestled a gun away from a suspect.

The attempted robbery happened Thursday at a dessert shop at Gears Road and Veterans Memorial Drive. The manager says the suspect held a gun to his head and demanded cash.

Instead of complying, the manager made the split-second decision to reach for the gun. The manager emptied the clip as three men tried to jump a fence.

“He started throwing me around, but I had my hand on the gun, and we shuffled around,” he said. “I took the gun and I cocked it back while he was still holding me. He gave me one last push to get some distance, and when he started running, I started shooting at him.”

No one was injured, and all three suspects were arrested.

