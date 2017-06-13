Deputies find suspect at Whataburger after allegedly carjacking taxi

Frank Fletcher. (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4)

HOUSTON - Police were able to arrest a man accused of robbing a taxi driver after tracking the stolen vehicle to a Whataburger in northwest Houston.

According to Harris County Pct. 4, they responded to a report of a carjacking and robbery in the 9000 block of Good Meadow Drive on June 10.

Upon arrival, authorities found a taxi driver who said a man got into his cab and pulled a gun on him. The victim was able to get out his car and run away, but he said the suspect took off with his vehicle.

Deputies were able to use the GPS device in the taxi to track down the suspect at a Whataburger parking lot in the 12600 block of Veterans Memorial Drive. They said they found 29-year-old Frank Fletcher sitting in the driver's seat of the stolen car.

Fletcher was arrested and faces felony charges of robbery. His bond was set at $10,000.

