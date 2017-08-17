Stafford-area man confessed to fatally stabbing his wife, deputies say

Jair Rodriguez

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man is in custody after deputies say he admitted to killing his wife.

Jair Rodriguez, 45, has been charged with homicide and is in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Stafford Springs Avenue Wednesday evening. Deputies say Rodriguez called the sheriff's office and told the dispatcher that he killed his wife.

FBCSO: Man fatally stabs wife, calls 911 to confess

Deputies say he stated he had stabbed his wife to death during an argument. Doris Rodriguez, 45, was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

