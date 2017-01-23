Spring ISD students robbed at bus stop; suspects in custody

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District confirms four high school students reported being robbed at their bus stop early Monday.

The robbery allegedly occurred around 7 a.m. on Imperial Brook Drive at Imperial Lake Drive.

The school district says the victims, who attend Carl Wunsche High School, were unhurt.

The district later announced that the suspects were in custody, but no further info was immediately released.

Police presence has been increased in the area.

(© 2017 KHOU)