Sparks fly as chase suspect tries to get away on rims

HOUSTON – Sparks were flying along the North Freeway early Friday as a chase suspect with a flat tire tried to out run police.

He did not succeed.

Houston Police officers at the scene say shortly after 12 a.m. an officer spotted a Chevrolet Impala run a stop sign at 36th and Oxford. The driver allegedly refused to stop, however, leading police to the North Freeway frontage road.

While cutting through a parking lot the suspect blew a tire, so his vehicle's rim started to throw sparks as he tried to speed from officers.

Eventually the man came to a stop on the freeway and he was taken into custody. Police say on top of an existing warrant, he’s facing a new list of charges. They believe the driver threw drugs out of his vehicle during the chase.

A woman in the car was determined to be innocent, and police let her go.

