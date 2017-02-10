Man charged after allegedly running mom over in driveway

Matthew Fish

ALVIN, Texas - A man has been charged after allegedly running over his mother in his driveway and killing her.

Matthew Fish, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to Alvin PD, police were called to the home in the 1100 block of Stallion Ridge on Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Christina Fish critically injured in the driveway. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say that Christina was killed with Matthew allegedly struck her while driving his pickup truck.

Alvin PD also said that officers responded to a call at the same address in December for a domestic dispute between the two.

