(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

CYPRESS, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab reported in the Cypress area early Wednesday morning.

The front of the CVS store on Barker Cypress and West Road was smashed in.

Deputies were called to the scene, but no further info was immediately released.

As of 5 a.m. officials were still at the store investigating.

(Photo: Christopher B/KHOU 11 viewer)

(© 2017 KHOU)