SLPD: Man took out fraudulent $45K loan for dental work

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Investigators in Sugar Land are looking for a man accused of taking out a fraudulent loan for $45,000 to have dental work done.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, an office manager at Smile Texas said the suspect arrived for a consultation on Nov. 30 and used a false name to schedule surgery and dentures totaling $45,000.

During the consultation, he allegedly verified an approved loan through an online lending service for the procedure.

The dental office says molds were made and workers were scheduled, but the suspect never arrived for surgery. While trying to reach the man by phone, another man called the dental office and told staff someone used his information to open fraudulent lines of credit.

The dental office claims it lost more than $9,800 for the molds, lab fees and payments to medical professional who arrived for the surgery.

Smile Texas provided a photo of the suspect that was taken during his first consultation. Police described him as a black male in his 40s, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

He faces charges of fraudulent use of identifying information and tampering with a government document.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

