Sketch released of suspect wanted for posing as cop, sexually assaulting woman

HOUSTON - Houston police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman in southwest Houston.

Police say the victim was driving around 3 a.m. April 17 at 9900 Sugar Branch when the suspect stopped her for a traffic violation, handcuffed her and put her in the backseat of his black Ford Crown Victoria with emergency equipment and white lettering. They say the suspect then drove the victim to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late-20s to early 40s, more than 6 feet tall and about 240 pounds with a muscular build, wearing a dark blue uniform.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at (713)-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.

