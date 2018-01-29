Sketch released of man who raped woman in N. Houston alley

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’07” with a skinny build. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston Police and Houston Crime Stoppers have released a sketch of a man who raped a woman in an alleyway at a north side apartment complex.

According to HPD, the crime happened shortly before 5 a.m. Nov. 5, 2017 at an apartment complex located in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive.

The victim told police the suspect grabbed her by the arm and forced her into the dark alley between the apartment building and a fence.

“The suspect then raped and viciously beat the victim. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. A forensic sketch artist composed a drawing of the suspect,” stated a press release from authorities.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’07” with a skinny build.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222- 8477, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

© 2018 KHOU-TV