Image of Blake Daniel Abbey. (Photo: San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office)

SHEPHERD, Texas- A 27-year-old man was charged for having a homemade pipe bomb in his garage, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call about the pipe bomb at a home located in the 400 block of Post Oak Road on the evening of Feb. 14.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Blake Daniel Abbey and noticed the suspected bomb device in the open, 'unattached' garage.

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad was immediately called to the scene. They found the device to be viable and detonated it.

They described the bomb as a rifle scope with its internal parts removed. It was filled with gunpowder, shrapnel and electrical wire.

The home was cleared for any additional devices after a search warrant. Authorities didn't find any other bombs, but evidence and other items were taken for the investigation.

The suspect resided in the home. He has been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

SJCSO said additional charges are expected.

