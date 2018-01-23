Six former Pasadena board members indicted for alleged private meeting

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Texas - A Harris County grand jury Tuesday indicted six Pasadena board members for an alleged private meeting in 2016.

Six former members of the City of Pasadena’s economic development board are accused of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act. Members of the Pasadena Secondary Corp. allegedly met on Nov. 28, 2016, in unannounced small groups to discuss design options regarding the remodeling of Pasadena’s convention center and rodeo arena.

Under Texas law, when a majority of a governmental board’s members get together in person or electronically to discuss official business, the meeting must be held publicly and include an agenda to be published at least 72 hours in advance.

President Roy Mease, Vice President Ernesto Paredes, Treasurer Brad Hance; Secretary Jackie Welch, Board Member Jim Harris and Board Member Emilio Carmona are charged in this case. They face fines of $100 to $500 possible jail time from one month to six months.

© 2018 KHOU-TV