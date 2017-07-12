Shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square

Crime tape blocked off parts of Sugar Land Town Center late Wednesday after someone fired gunshots into the air. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Crime tape blocked off parts of Sugar Land Town Center late Wednesday after someone fired gunshots into the air.

Police confirm the shots were fired from a car just after 10:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but some property was damaged.

The search for the shooter is still underway. Investigators were seen looking over at least half a dozen bullet casings in the main roadway that goes through the square.

Call Sugar Land police at 281-275-2020 if you have any information about the crime.

© 2017 KHOU-TV