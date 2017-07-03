Shots fired at North Dallas hotel

Dallas SWAT responded to an active shooter call at a North Dallas hotel Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Park Central on Alpha Rd. just after 2 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found that a male suspect entered the hotel room and fired a weapon striking the male victim. A female witness was also inside the room but was able to escape.

Dallas SWAT responded and dealt with the incident as a hostage rescue. The suspect surrendered once SWAT entered the room.

The suspect was arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning. DPD say at this time it appears to be a domestic situation.

DPD will not comment on the possible relationship between the female witness, male victim and male suspect or their identities at this time.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and no offices were injured or fired weapons during the incident.

Initial information is that a man was acting oddly outside of a hotel room. shots were heard inside the room. — Tanya Eiserer (@tanyaeiserer) July 3, 2017

