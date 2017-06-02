Sheriff seeks help from Texas Rangers, DOJ in fatal beating investigation
The Harris County Sheriff says he will reach out to the Texas Rangers and the Department of Justice for help as they continue the investigation into the altercation that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old father at a Denny's restaurant.
KHOU 12:06 PM. CDT June 02, 2017
