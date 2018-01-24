Sheriff investigating hazing allegations on Forney High soccer team

Forney High School (Google Maps)

FORNEY - The Kaufman County sheriff’s department is investigating allegations of hazing involving players on the Forney High School boys soccer team.

The criminal investigation has been ongoing for several days, said Jolie Stewart, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman.

“We don’t how long it’s been going on,” Stewart said. “It’s still under investigation.”

Investigators do not believe any teachers or coaches were involved in the alleged hazing, Stewart said.

The school district released a new statement Wednesday afternoon, confirming that no employees were under investigation and none had been placed on leave.

The statement said the district was made aware of the allegations, which "we took very seriously," and then contacted the sheriff's department.

"The safety and security of our students is always number one priority," the statement said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken measures to heighten our existing supervision procedures. We will continue to work with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department throughout the investigation."

The junior varsity soccer team was initially notified that practice for Wednesday had been canceled, but the team did end up having practice.

Superintendent Suzie McWilliams announced her retirement earlier this month.

Coker said the superintendent’s retirement had nothing to do with the situation.

“She’s got 37 years in public education,” school district spokesman Larry Coker said. “She’s ready to move on to a new chapter in her life, and it has nothing to do with what’s going on here.”

McWilliams was selected to lead the Forney school district in May 2014.

The district has more than 8,000 students and employs more than 1,100 teachers and staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

© 2018 WFAA-TV