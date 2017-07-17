Second suspect in murder of 79-year-old woman appears in court

Timesha Wilson in court.

HOUSTON – A young Houston woman arrested for the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman appeared in court Monday.

Timesha Wilson, 22, has been charged with capital murder. She and Michael Susberry are accused of killing Janiel Bernard in her home on July 2.

Police say the two were seen together in surveillance videos before and after Bernard was murdered. In the first video, they were boarding a Metro bus. In the second, they are in Hedwig Village walking toward the victim's house. A third video shows Bernard's car leaving the neighborhood around 9 p.m. on the night she was murdered and a fourth shows Wilson and Susberry getting out of the car at a Texaco gas station early the next morning.

“We believe the reason they went over there was because they knew she had money. She had provided financial assistance to them in the past. He was aware she was a well-off lady, so I think the two of them conspired to go over there with the intent to rob her,” said Samantha Knecht, Harris County Assistant District Attorney.

Police say Bernard knew Susberry and let him into the house. He was the son of Bernard's longtime housekeeper and friend.

Susberry and Wilson allegedly went to Bernard's home on Capri Street to pick up a check for his mother. Bernard continued to pay her former housekeeper even after she retired.

Police say Susberry pretended to slip and fall when he came out of the bathroom and head-butted Bernard when she leaned down to help.

According to police, the suspect then stabbed her several times and ransacked her home, taking several small items, and took off in her car.

Although prosecutors wouldn’t give details about Wilson’s role in the murder, Knecht says she was actively involved.

“We don’t believe she was just a witness. If we believed she was just a witness, we wouldn’t have charged her. We believe she was an active participant in the capital, which is why she’s been charged with capital murder,” said Knecht.

Police say Susberry has confessed to the murder, and is also charged with capital murder.

Both Susberry and Wilson are being held without bond. Their next court appearances are schedule for next month.

