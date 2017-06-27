Second suspect charged with capital murder in shooting of 10-month-old

Messiah Marshall.

HOUSTON - A second suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old in southwest Houston.

Kravon Human, 20, was charged with Capital Murder on Tuesday.

Police say 10-month-old Messiah Marshall was shot on June 14 while he was in the parking lot at the Nob Hill Apartments off North Braeswood, learning to walk with his dad.

Another suspect, Jared Alexander Balogun, was also charged in connection to the crime.

Police said the suspects may have been shooting at Messiah and his dad as retaliation for a previous argument they had with the baby's father.

