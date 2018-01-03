Second suspect charged in deadly shooting, carjacking in south Houston

DeAndre Watson (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A second suspect has been charged in a deadly shooting and carjacking from last October in south Houston.

DeAndre Watson, 19, is charged with killing 53-year-old Sam Johnson.

Related: Dramatic video shows carjacking, deadly shooting in south Houston

Houston police say Watson, Mertroy Harris, 27, and two other suspects shot Johnson and 22-year-old Walter Fields just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2017, in the 6800 block of London. Johnson died at the scene, and Fields was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video shows four men getting out of a blue Mazda, then running toward Cullen Boulevard where they carjacked a woman and her 11-month-old niece at gunpoint. Neither the woman nor the child was harmed.

Harris was arrested Oct. 17, 2017, and charged with murder and felony deadly conduct. Watson was arrested Oct. 29, 2017, and charged with murder on Dec. 29, 2017.

The two other suspects, which police describe as black males between 18 to 25 years old, remain at large. Anyone with information on the wanted suspects is urged to contact HPD’s Homicide Division at (713)-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.

© 2018 KHOU-TV