Search underway for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON -- Police are looking for the driver and multiple passengers who ran away from the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian incident on the Gulf Freeway.

The man was hit at about 11 p.m. Wednesday near Easton Street, just south of the 610 Loop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the man was trying to cross the freeway when he was struck by a Ford F-150. The driver of the pickup then pulled over, and everyone in the truck got out and ran away.

Police say they know what address the truck was registered, but they are hoping witnesses will come forward and be able to tell investigators which direction the passengers and driver fled.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

There are no known witnesses or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.