Search for two young women accused of robbing at least 5 banks

Photo of suspects taken from surveillance video.

HOUSTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public's help in finding two women who are accused of robbing at least five Chase banks in the Houston area.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, three of the robberies took place on Wednesday.

The FBI said the two women entered a Chase bank in the 19500 block of the North Freeway around 2 p.m. They allegedly handed the teller a threatening note that demanded cash. Authorities said they left that bank without any money.

About 30 minutes later, the FBI said the same two women entered another Chase bank in the 900 block of East Little York Road. They allegedly presented another note and told the teller they had a gun. The FBI said nobody saw a gun, but they left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A few hours later, the suspects are accused of robbing another Chase bank in the 13700 block of the East Freeway in a similar manner. They left that location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nobody was injured in the robberies.

Investigators believe these women also robbed two other Chase banks earlier this month.

The FBI has described them as young black women between 18 to 24 years old. One is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and the other is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. They were last seen leaving the area in a silver Volkswagen Jetta with two men inside.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charging of the suspects. If you know any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8744 or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

© 2017 KHOU-TV