Search for two suspects accused of credit card fraud

(Photo: Courtesy of FBCSO)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding two suspects accused of credit card fraud at a gas station in Fort Bend County.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to fraudulent use of a credit card on June 9 at a Valero station located in the 11100 block of Briar Forest.

FBCSO said two suspects entered the convenience store and used a counterfeit card to make several cash withdrawals from the store's ATM.

The first suspect was described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 185 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black sneakers and glasses.

The second suspect was described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and heavy set. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts, a blue and white baseball cap and black sneakers.

If you recognize the suspects, please contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477 or submit a tip online.

