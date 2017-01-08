Search for suspects who shot 3 teens in Baytown home

BAYTOWN, Texas- The Baytown Police Department is looking for two suspects who shot three teens in a Baytown home early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Pine Street when one of the suspects entered the home.

Police said the suspect knew someone inside the home and was greeted upon entering. After a while, an argument broke out between the suspect and someone inside.

Witnesses said another man who was outside during the argument then entered the home and started shooting with a handgun.

The three victims who suffered gun shot wounds were 18 years old. There were also two other men, ages 19 and 21, in the house at the time that didn't get injured.

All of the victims were conscious when police arrived and have been transported to Houston-area hospitals. Police said they are expected to survive their injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala. Their motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigations is ongoing.

Police have described the two suspects as black males, approximately 6'3" and between 130-150 pounds. Police said one of them may go by the name of "Tim."

Baytown Crime Stoppers is offering an award up to $5000 for any information that leads to the suspects being arrested and charged. If you know anything, please call (281) 427-8477 or use this online form.

