PASADENA, Texas - Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a woman then stole her car, while she went to an ATM in Pasadena.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 22 around 9:20 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at 2929 Shaver Street.

Police said the woman walked up to the bank's ATM to make a deposit, when two men approached her and demanded money and personal items.

The woman's daughter was in the car at the time, but they allowed her to get out of the vehicle before the suspects drove off in the woman's car.

Police were able to locate the vehicle shortly after at an apartment complex in South Houston, but they haven't found the suspects.

The South Houston Police Department reported that two suspicious men had entered a convenience store on S Allen Genoa Road. Police said one was carrying a brown purse similar to the one stolen from the victim, while the other made a phone call. An older model white car, possibly a Buick, picked them up from the store.

While in the store, one of them took off his hat and jacket and put it in the store trash can.

Police described the first suspect as a black male, between 18 to 24 years old, 5'8" to 5'11" tall and thin build. He was last seen wearing a red pull-over hoodie with blue jeans and red shoes.

The second suspect was described as a black male, between 18 to 24 years old, 5'8" to 5'11" tall and thin build. He was last seen wearing a red zip up jackets with black and white stripes at the shoulder, brown pants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, please contact the Pasadena Police Department at (713) 477-1221 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. A cash reward up to $5000 will be given for information provided to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

