Search for suspects in killing of homeowner in S. Houston

James Bolden Jr.

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in finding two suspects accused of killing a man inside his south Houston home.

According to the Houston Police Department, 55-year-old James Bolden Jr. died after he was shot in the chest inside his home in southeast Houston on May 1.

The first suspect has been described as approximately 16-17 years old, wearing a handkerchief cover face, gray/black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect has been described as approximately 16-17 years old and wearing dark clothing.

Crime Stoppers is offering an award up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and charging of the suspects. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477 or submit a tip online.

