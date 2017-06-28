Search for suspects in killing of homeowner in S. Houston

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in finding two suspects accused of killing a man inside his south Houston home.
According to the Houston Police Department, 55-year-old James Bolden Jr. died after he was shot in the chest inside his home in southeast Houston on May 1.
The first suspect has been described as approximately 16-17 years old, wearing a handkerchief cover face, gray/black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect has been described as approximately 16-17 years old and wearing dark clothing.
Crime Stoppers is offering an award up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and charging of the suspects. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477 or submit a tip online.
