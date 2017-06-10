Search for suspects accused of stealing from La Porte business

(Photo: La Porte Police Department)

LA PORTE, Texas- Police are seeking the public's help in find the suspects accused of stealing from a La Porte business.

According to the La Porte Police Department, the suspects are wanted for two felony thefts of billet aluminum from an industrial business located in the 300 block of Pike Court.

Police have described their vehicle as a "white, older model, single cab, long wheel base, Chevrolet truck."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and charging of the suspects. If you know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

