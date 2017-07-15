Search for suspects accused of robbing employees at tire shop

(Photo: HCSO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding three suspects accused of robbing some employees at a tire shop in Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, three men entered a tire shop around 7 p.m. with guns and ordered the store's employees to the ground.

Authorities said the suspects then robbed the victims of their personal property. HCSO didn't provide an address for the shop.

The suspects left the scene in a green SUV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charging of the suspects. If you know anything, please contact them at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

