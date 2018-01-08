Search for suspects accused of killing man in Third Ward

(Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON - Police are seeking the public's help in finding two suspects accused of killing a man outside a convenience store in Third Ward.

According to the Houston Police Department, a man was shot to death around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Police say two men approached the victim in a convenience store parking lot. There was some sort of argument, and a suspect in a blue hooded jacket allegedly shot the victim.

The victim attempted to run across the street, but police say he collapsed and died.

If you can help identify the suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

