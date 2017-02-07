Search for suspect who used cloned credit cards in Porter

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of using cloned credit cards at two banks in Porter.

PORTER, Texas- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of using cloned credit cards at two banks in Porter.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect used multiple cloned credit cards at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart in Porter on Jan. 6.

After leaving Woodforest, the suspect then used the cards at the First Convenience Bank inside the Kroger in Porter.

The suspect was last seen driving a black mid-sized sedan, possibly a Nissan.

The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect. If you know anything, please contact them at (936) 760-5800. If you would like to be anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (800)-392-7867.

