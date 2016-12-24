HOUSTON- Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man at a Domino's in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.
According to the Houston Police Department, they received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting at a Domino's in the 16000 block of S. Post Oak Road.
Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the back during the shooting and transported to Memoral Hermann Hospital.
The glass to the door of the pizza franchise was shattered with a bullet hole.
The incident is currently under investigation.
(© 2016 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs