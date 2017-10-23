Search for suspect accused of robbing UH student, taking vehicle

An armed man stole a student's vehicle from a University of Houston parking lot Monday night, police say.

According to the University of Houston Police Department, the suspect approached the student around 8:20 p.m. in Lot 4A located in the 5000 block of Calhoun Street.

Police say the suspect showed a handgun before demanding the student's keys and cell phone. The suspect fled in the student's car going east on Wheeler.

The student wasn't injured.

Police have described the suspect as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. They believe he is 20 to 25 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2013 Kia Soul, Texas Plate# GFH9353.

UHPD says the investigation is ongoing. If you see the suspect or know anything, please contact them at (713) 743-3333.

