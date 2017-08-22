Search for suspect in violent purse snatching outside a Hindu temple

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect accused of violently snatching a woman's purse while at a Hindu temple in west Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, the crime took place on July 14 around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Nithyanandeshwaara Hindu Temple located in the 14100 block of Westheimer near Highway 6.

The victim told police she was approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect allegedly took her purse and dragged her on the ground for several feet, knocking her shoes off.

Surveillance video captured the horrific incident on camera.

The suspect has been described as black, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds. Police believe he is 25 to 25 years old with black hair. He was seen in the video wearing a dark hoodie and gray pants. A black and blue, size 12 Reebok shoe for the right foot was left at the scene.

The suspect vehicle has been described a 2012-2016 Chevrolet Malibu with black rims.

If you know anything about the crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-822-8477.

