Search for suspect in home invasion near downtown Houston

(Photo: Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON - Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint during a home invasion near downtown Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a home invasion took place on Nov. 3 around 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway.

Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the victim's home while he slept. The victim says he woke up to the suspect pointing at gun at him and demanding cocaine.

The victim allegedly told the suspect he didn't have any drugs, and the suspect fled the scene with stolen property.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and charging. If you know anything, please contact them at 713-222-8477.

